Marion Linn-Mar darts by Muscatine in easy victory 63-14

Marion Linn-Mar earned a convincing 63-14 win over Muscatine on August 27 in Iowa football.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.
The Lions' upper-hand showed as they carried a 63-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar's offense struck to a 42-7 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
The Lions drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
