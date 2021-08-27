Marion Linn-Mar darts by Muscatine in easy victory 63-14

Marion Linn-Mar earned a convincing 63-14 win over Muscatine on August 27 in Iowa football.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

The Lions' upper-hand showed as they carried a 63-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense struck to a 42-7 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

The Lions drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.

