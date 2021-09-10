Marion Linn-Mar responds to adversity to top Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7

Marion Linn-Mar dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out an 18-7 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in Iowa high school football on September 10. .

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Lions darted ahead of the Spartans 18-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Lions fought to a 15-7 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

The Spartans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

