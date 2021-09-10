 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion Linn-Mar responds to adversity to top Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7
0 comments

Marion Linn-Mar responds to adversity to top Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion Linn-Mar dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out an 18-7 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in Iowa high school football on September 10. .

In recent action on August 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar took on Muscatine on August 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Lions darted ahead of the Spartans 18-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Lions fought to a 15-7 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

The Spartans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News