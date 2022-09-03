Mediapolis deals goose eggs to Tipton in fine defensive showing 36-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Tipton on the scoreboard because Mediapolis wouldn't allow it in a 36-0 shutout during this Iowa football game.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Tigers were both scoreless.

Mediapolis jumped ahead of Tipton 14-0 as the final quarter started.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 22-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.