Mediapolis deals goose eggs to Tipton in fine defensive showing 36-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Tipton on the scoreboard because Mediapolis wouldn't allow it in a 36-0 shutout during this Iowa football game.
Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Tigers were both scoreless.
Mediapolis jumped ahead of Tipton 14-0 as the final quarter started.
There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 22-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Mediapolis and Tipton squared off with September 3, 2021 at Mediapolis High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.