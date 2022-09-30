Mediapolis pours it on Wilton 42-21

Mediapolis gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Wilton 42-21 in Iowa high school football action on September 30.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Mediapolis a 28-14 lead over Wilton.
The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.
