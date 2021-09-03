 Skip to main content
Mediapolis tames Tipton's offense 35-0
Mediapolis tames Tipton's offense 35-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Mediapolis' 35-0 beating of Tipton on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and fourth quarters.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 35-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

