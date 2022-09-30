Mendota rallies to rock Sherrard 49-35

Mendota couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 49-35 win over Sherrard at Sherrard High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Sherrard, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Mendota through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 28-27 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Mendota broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over Sherrard.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

