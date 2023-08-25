Minooka controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-7 win against Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Minooka took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Indians' offense moved in front for a 19-7 lead over the Rocks at the intermission.

Minooka charged to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Rocks 15-0 in the final quarter.

