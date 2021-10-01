 Skip to main content
Moline baffles East Moline United Township 41-0
A suffocating defensive performance helped Moline blank East Moline United Township 41-0 in Illinois high school football on October 1.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

The Maroons registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Moline jumped on top to a 31-0 bulge over East Moline United Township as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on September 17 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a football game . For more, click here.

