Moline baffles East Moline United Township 41-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Moline blank East Moline United Township 41-0 in Illinois high school football on October 1.
Moline drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.
The Maroons registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Moline jumped on top to a 31-0 bulge over East Moline United Township as the fourth quarter began.
Recently on September 17 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.