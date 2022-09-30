 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline comes to play in easy win over East Moline United Township 47-14

Moline controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-14 win against East Moline United Township in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Moline moved in front of East Moline United Township 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

East Moline United Township fought back in the third quarter to make it 41-14.

The Maroons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

Last season, Moline and East Moline United Township squared off with October 1, 2021 at East Moline United Township High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 16, Moline faced off against Rock Island and East Moline United Township took on Quincy on September 16 at Quincy High School.

