Moline comes to play in easy win over East Moline United Township 47-14

Moline controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-14 win against East Moline United Township in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Moline moved in front of East Moline United Township 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

East Moline United Township fought back in the third quarter to make it 41-14.

The Maroons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

