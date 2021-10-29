Moline gets on early roll, takes victory against Hampshire 48-42

A sharp early burst was necessary for Moline to dump Hampshire 48-42 at Moline High on October 29 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave the Maroons a 21-0 lead over the Whippurs.

Moline kept a 34-14 intermission margin at Hampshire's expense.

The Maroons' influence showed as they carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons chalked up this decision in spite of the Whippurs' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

