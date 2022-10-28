Moline knocks off DeKalb 21-13

A tight-knit tilt turned in Moline's direction just enough to squeeze past DeKalb 21-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Moline jumped in front of DeKalb 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons registered a 14-13 advantage at halftime over the Barbs.
Moline darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
