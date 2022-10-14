Moline overcomes Sterling 33-21

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Moline prevailed over Sterling 33-21 in Illinois high school football on October 14.
Moline opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sterling through the first quarter.
The Golden Warriors showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-7 halftime margin.
Moline darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Warriors' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
Recently on September 30, Moline squared off with East Moline United Township in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
