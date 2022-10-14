Moline overcomes Sterling 33-21

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Moline prevailed over Sterling 33-21 in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Moline opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sterling through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-7 halftime margin.

Moline darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Warriors' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.