Moline overwhelms Geneseo 42-13

Moline scored early and often to roll over Geneseo 42-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Moline opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.
The Maroons opened a small 21-7 gap over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
Moline breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Maroons added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.
