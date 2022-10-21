Moline overwhelms Geneseo 42-13

Moline scored early and often to roll over Geneseo 42-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Moline opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a small 21-7 gap over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.

Moline breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Maroons added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

