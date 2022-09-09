 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline rides the rough off Quincy 34-20

Moline put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Quincy in a 34-20 decision at Moline High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Moline moved in front of Quincy 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons' offense jumped in front for a 21-10 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Quincy battled back to make it 27-17 in the third quarter.

The Maroons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.

