Moline rides the rough off Quincy 34-20

Moline put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Quincy in a 34-20 decision at Moline High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Moline moved in front of Quincy 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons' offense jumped in front for a 21-10 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Quincy battled back to make it 27-17 in the third quarter.

The Maroons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.