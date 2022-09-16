Moline staggers Rock Island with resounding performance 49-24

Moline stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 49-24 win over Rock Island in Illinois high school football on September 16.
Last season, Moline and Rock Island squared off with September 17, 2021 at Moline High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 2, Rock Island faced off against Dunlap and Moline took on Lisle Benet on September 2 at Lisle Benet Academy. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.