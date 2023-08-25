Moline didn't flinch, finally repelling Carol Stream Glenbard North 17-12 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Carol Stream Glenbard North authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Moline at the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons kept a 10-6 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Maroons chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

