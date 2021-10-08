 Skip to main content
Moline tames Galesburg's offense 27-0
Moline unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Galesburg in a 27-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

Moline opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense pulled ahead to a 20-0 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Recently on September 24 , Moline squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

