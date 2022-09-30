Monmouth-Roseville dominates Orion 35-12

Monmouth-Roseville earned its community's accolades after a 35-12 win over Orion in Illinois high school football on September 30.
Recently on September 16, Monmouth-Roseville squared off with Sherrard in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.