Monmouth-Roseville engineers impressive victory over Erie E/P 28-6

Monmouth-Roseville lit up the scoreboard on October 14 to propel past Erie E/P for a 28-6 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14
Last season, Erie E/P and Monmouth-Roseville faced off on October 15, 2021 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 1, Erie E/P faced off against Harvard and Monmouth-Roseville took on Orion on September 30 at Orion High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.