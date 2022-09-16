 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monmouth-Roseville rally stops Sherrard 51-20

Monmouth-Roseville couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 51-20 win over Sherrard during this Illinois football game.

Sherrard authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Monmouth-Roseville at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans' offense moved in front for a 22-14 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Monmouth-Roseville roared to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Titans outscored the Tigers 13-6 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

