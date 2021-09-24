Monmouth-Roseville survives competitive clash with Taylor Ridge Rockridge 18-15

Monmouth-Roseville knocked off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 18-15 in Illinois high school football action on September 24.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Monmouth-Roseville's offense moved to a 12-0 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at halftime.

Monmouth-Roseville enjoyed a modest margin over Taylor Ridge Rockridge with an 18-8 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Monmouth-Roseville had enough offense to deny Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the end.

