Monmouth-Roseville survives competitive clash with Taylor Ridge Rockridge 18-15
Monmouth-Roseville survives competitive clash with Taylor Ridge Rockridge 18-15

Monmouth-Roseville knocked off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 18-15 in Illinois high school football action on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Monmouth-Roseville's offense moved to a 12-0 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at halftime.

Monmouth-Roseville enjoyed a modest margin over Taylor Ridge Rockridge with an 18-8 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Monmouth-Roseville had enough offense to deny Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the end.

