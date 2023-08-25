Monmouth United topped Aledo Mercer County 14-6 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Monmouth United opened with an 8-6 advantage over Aledo Mercer County through the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Red Storm got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

