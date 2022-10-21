 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monona MFL MarMac takes down Durant 48-12

  • 0

Monona MFL MarMac ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Durant 48-12 on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs' offense pulled in front for a 27-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Monona MFL MarMac charged to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 13-0 in the last stanza.

Recently on October 7, Durant squared off with Mediapolis in a football game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News