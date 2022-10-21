Monona MFL MarMac takes down Durant 48-12

Monona MFL MarMac ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Durant 48-12 on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs' offense pulled in front for a 27-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Monona MFL MarMac charged to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 13-0 in the last stanza.

