Monticello baffles Tipton 44-0
Monticello baffles Tipton 44-0

Monticello corralled Tipton's offense and never let go to fuel a 44-0 victory on September 17 in Iowa football action.

Recently on September 3 , Tipton squared up on Mediapolis in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Monticello thundered in front of Tipton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Monticello's rule showed as it carried a 44-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and fourth quarters.

