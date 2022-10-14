Monticello blitzes Goose Lake Northeast in dominating victory 58-28

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Monticello did exactly that with a 58-28 win against Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Monticello drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Goose Lake Northeast after the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 45-22 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Monticello struck to a 52-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

