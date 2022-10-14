Monticello blitzes Goose Lake Northeast in dominating victory 58-28

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Monticello did exactly that with a 58-28 win against Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Monticello drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Goose Lake Northeast after the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 45-22 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.
Monticello struck to a 52-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Monticello and Goose Lake Northeast faced off on October 15, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Monticello faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on West Liberty on September 30 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap
