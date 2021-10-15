 Skip to main content
Monticello gallops past Goose Lake Northeast 34-14
Monticello tipped and eventually toppled Goose Lake Northeast 34-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Monticello opened with a 14-0 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.

Monticello opened a massive 28-0 gap over Goose Lake Northeast at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Monticello took on Camanche on October 1 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.

