Monticello gallops past Goose Lake Northeast 34-14

Monticello tipped and eventually toppled Goose Lake Northeast 34-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
Monticello opened with a 14-0 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.
Monticello opened a massive 28-0 gap over Goose Lake Northeast at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
In recent action on October 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Monticello took on Camanche on October 1 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.