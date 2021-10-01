Monticello mauls Camanche in strong showing 55-13

Monticello showered the scoreboard with points to drown Camanche 55-13 at Camanche High on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Monticello and Camanche fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

The Panthers struck over the Indians when the fourth quarter began 41-13.

