Monticello mauls Camanche in strong showing 55-13

Monticello showered the scoreboard with points to drown Camanche 55-13 at Camanche High on October 1 in Iowa football action.
Tough to find an edge early, Monticello and Camanche fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.
The Panthers struck over the Indians when the fourth quarter began 41-13.
Recently on September 17 , Monticello squared up on Tipton in a football game . Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
