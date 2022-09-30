Monticello sets quick pace to roar over Camanche 48-12

Monticello rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 48-12 win over Camanche in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Monticello drew first blood by forging a 31-6 margin over Camanche after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-6 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.