Morrison's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Orion 40-14 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.
Morrison opened with a 6-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.
The Mustangs opened an immense 27-7 gap over the Chargers at the intermission.
Morrison jumped to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Chargers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
The last time Morrison and Orion played in a 55-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Orion faced off against Spring Valley Hall.
