Morrison lets lead slip away in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's victory 36-22

A deficit merely stoked the drama as Taylor Ridge Rockridge flashed past Morrison 36-22 on Friday during this Illinois football game.

The start wasn't the problem for Morrison, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense darted in front for a 29-16 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison faced off on October 1, 2021 at Morrison High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 16, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Erie E/P in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

