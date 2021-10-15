Morrison plants its flag on Port Byron Riverdale 34-14

Morrison broke out to an early lead and topped Port Byron Riverdale 34-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie E/P on October 1 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. Click here for a recap
Morrison opened with a 28-14 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
