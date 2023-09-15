Morrison grabbed a 32-13 victory at the expense of Erie-Prophetstown on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.
Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Mustangs and the Panthers were both scoreless.
Morrison darted over Erie-Prophetstown 25-13 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
The last time Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 25-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.
Recently on Sept. 1, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Kewanee in a football game.
