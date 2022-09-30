Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon finds its footing in sprinting past Davenport Assumption 42-17

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon didn't tinker with Davenport Assumption, scoring a 42-17 result in the win column in Iowa high school football on September 30.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.
The Mustangs' offense struck in front for a 28-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption clawed to within 28-17 through the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off on October 1, 2021 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.
