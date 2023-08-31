Muscatine topped Davenport Central 14-13 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Muscatine a 14-7 lead over Davenport Central.
Davenport Central battled back to make it 14-13 in the third quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
