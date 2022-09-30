 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Muscatine sets early tone to dominate Dubuque Hempstead 42-31

  • 0

Muscatine offered a model for success with a convincing 42-31 victory over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Muscatine drew first blood by forging a 21-6 margin over Dubuque Hempstead after the first quarter.

The Muskies opened a massive 35-19 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Dubuque Hempstead got within 35-25.

The Muskies hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

The last time Dubuque Hempstead and Muscatine played in a 55-14 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 16, Muscatine squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News