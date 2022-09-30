Muscatine sets early tone to dominate Dubuque Hempstead 42-31

Muscatine offered a model for success with a convincing 42-31 victory over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Muscatine drew first blood by forging a 21-6 margin over Dubuque Hempstead after the first quarter.

The Muskies opened a massive 35-19 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Dubuque Hempstead got within 35-25.

The Muskies hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

