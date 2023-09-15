A swift early pace pushed Muscatine past Dubuque Hempstead Friday 41-21 for an Iowa high school football victory at Muscatine High on Sept. 15.

Muscatine opened with a 20-0 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Mustangs trimmed the margin to make it 27-14 at halftime.

Muscatine stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 41-21.

Last season, Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Muscatine High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Central.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.