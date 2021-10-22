 Skip to main content
Muscatine survives taut tilt with Davenport West 24-18
A tight-knit tilt turned in Muscatine's direction just enough to squeeze past Davenport West 24-18 in Iowa high school football on October 22.

The Muskies drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

Muscatine kept a 14-8 intermission margin at Davenport West's expense.

The Muskies' influence showed as they carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 3-3 draw, which were all the Muskies needed.

In recent action on October 8, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 7 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

