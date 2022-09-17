 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Muskegon Catholic Central claims close encounter of the winning kind over Fulton 7-6

  • 0

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Muskegon Catholic Central had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fulton 7-6 in Illinois high school football action on September 17.

Muskegon Catholic Central drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Fulton after the first quarter.

The Steamers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 7-6.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 2 , Fulton squared off with Savanna West Carroll in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News