Muskegon Catholic Central claims close encounter of the winning kind over Fulton 7-6

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Muskegon Catholic Central had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fulton 7-6 in Illinois high school football action on September 17.

Muskegon Catholic Central drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Fulton after the first quarter.

The Steamers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 7-6.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

