Needlepoint: Muscatine sews up Bettendorf in slim triumph 37-34

Muscatine topped Bettendorf 37-34 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Muscatine through the end of the first quarter.

The Muskies kept a 23-20 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Muscatine and Bettendorf each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

