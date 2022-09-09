 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Muscatine sews up Bettendorf in slim triumph 37-34

Muscatine topped Bettendorf 37-34 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Muscatine through the end of the first quarter.

The Muskies kept a 23-20 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Muscatine and Bettendorf each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Bettendorf and Muscatine played in a 27-6 game on September 10, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

