Needlepoint: Muscatine sews up Bettendorf in slim triumph 37-34

Muscatine topped Bettendorf 37-34 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football action on September 9.
The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Muscatine through the end of the first quarter.
The Muskies kept a 23-20 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Muscatine and Bettendorf each scored in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
The last time Bettendorf and Muscatine played in a 27-6 game on September 10, 2021. Click here for a recap
