No pain, no gain; Moline overcomes Geneseo 28-13
Saddled up and ready to go, Moline spurred past Geneseo 28-13 on October 22 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on October 8, Moline faced off against Galesburg and Geneseo took on Quincy on October 8 at Quincy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense moved to a 14-0 lead over the Maple Leafs at halftime.

Moline's control showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

