No quarter given: Aledo Mercer County puts down Woodhull Al/Cam 64-6

Aledo Mercer County didn't tinker around with Woodhull Al/Cam. A 64-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Golden Eagles a 16-6 lead over the Aces.
The Golden Eagles' offense breathed fire to a 48-6 lead over the Aces at halftime.
Aledo Mercer County remained on top of Woodhull Al/Cam through a scoreless third quarter.
