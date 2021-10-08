 Skip to main content
No quarter given: Aledo Mercer County puts down Woodhull Al/Cam 64-6
No quarter given: Aledo Mercer County puts down Woodhull Al/Cam 64-6

Aledo Mercer County didn't tinker around with Woodhull Al/Cam. A 64-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on September 25 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Knoxville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Golden Eagles a 16-6 lead over the Aces.

The Golden Eagles' offense breathed fire to a 48-6 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Aledo Mercer County remained on top of Woodhull Al/Cam through a scoreless third quarter.

