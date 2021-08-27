No quarter given: Moline puts down Burbank St. Laurence 28-7

Moline controlled the action to earn a strong 28-7 win against Burbank St. Laurence on August 27 in Illinois football action.
The Maroons took control in the third quarter with a 21-7 advantage over the Vikings.
Moline opened a slim 14-7 gap over Burbank St. Laurence at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
