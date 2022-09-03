 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No scoring allowed: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pushes past Dubuque Hempstead 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Bettendorf Pleasant Valley followed in snuffing Dubuque Hempstead's offense 42-0 on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dubuque Hempstead after the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 35-0 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

