No scoring allowed: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pushes past Dubuque Hempstead 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Bettendorf Pleasant Valley followed in snuffing Dubuque Hempstead's offense 42-0 on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dubuque Hempstead after the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

