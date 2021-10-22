 Skip to main content
No scoring allowed; Galesburg pushes past Rock Island Alleman 63-0
Galesburg unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Rock Island Alleman in a 63-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Rock Island Alleman faced off against East Moline United Township and Galesburg took on Moline on October 8 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

The Silver Streaks opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.

Galesburg opened an immense 28-0 gap over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.

The third quarter gave Galesburg a 49-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

