No scoring allowed; Galesburg pushes past Rock Island Alleman 63-0

Galesburg unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Rock Island Alleman in a 63-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on October 22.

The Silver Streaks opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.

Galesburg opened an immense 28-0 gap over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.

The third quarter gave Galesburg a 49-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

