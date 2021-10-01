 Skip to main content
No scoring allowed; Preston Easton Valley pushes past Calamus-Wheatland 73-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Preston Easton Valley shutout Calamus-Wheatland 73-0 at Calamus-Wheatland High on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

