North Liberty Liberty dismantles Clinton in convincing manner 45-13

North Liberty Liberty's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 45-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

North Liberty Liberty's offense darted to a 17-6 lead over Clinton at the intermission.

North Liberty and Clinton were engaged in a gross affair at 31-6 as the fourth quarter started.

