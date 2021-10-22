North Liberty Liberty dismantles Clinton in convincing manner 45-13

North Liberty Liberty's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 45-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Clinton squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
North Liberty Liberty's offense darted to a 17-6 lead over Clinton at the intermission.
North Liberty and Clinton were engaged in a gross affair at 31-6 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.