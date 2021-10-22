 Skip to main content
North Liberty Liberty dismantles Clinton in convincing manner 45-13
North Liberty Liberty's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 45-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Clinton squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

North Liberty Liberty's offense darted to a 17-6 lead over Clinton at the intermission.

North Liberty and Clinton were engaged in a gross affair at 31-6 as the fourth quarter started.

