North Liberty Liberty mauls Clinton in strong effort 42-7

North Liberty turned in a thorough domination of Clinton 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

North Liberty opened with a 7-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

The Lightning opened an immense 28-0 gap over the River Kings at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Lightning hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

