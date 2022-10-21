North Liberty Liberty mauls Clinton in strong effort 42-7

North Liberty turned in a thorough domination of Clinton 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
North Liberty opened with a 7-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
The Lightning opened an immense 28-0 gap over the River Kings at the intermission.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Lightning hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, North Liberty and Clinton faced off on October 22, 2021 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
Recently on October 7, Clinton squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.