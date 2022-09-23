Not for the faint of heart: North Liberty Liberty topples Eldridge North Scott 20-16

North Liberty posted a narrow 20-16 win over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Eldridge North Scott showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over North Liberty as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 9-0 advantage over the Lightning at the half.

Eldridge North Scott moved ahead by earning a 9-6 advantage over North Liberty at the end of the third quarter.

The Lightning pulled off a stirring 14-7 fourth quarter to trip the Lancers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.