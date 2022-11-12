Nowhere to hide: Lena-Winslow dominates Fulton from start to finish 52-14

A swift early pace pushed Lena-Winslow past Fulton Saturday 52-14 on November 12 in Illinois football.

Lena-Winslow moved in front of Fulton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense breathed fire in front for a 44-7 lead over the Steamers at halftime.

Lena-Winslow pulled to a 52-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

