 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nowhere to hide: Lena-Winslow dominates Fulton from start to finish 52-14

  • 0

A swift early pace pushed Lena-Winslow past Fulton Saturday 52-14 on November 12 in Illinois football.

Lena-Winslow moved in front of Fulton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense breathed fire in front for a 44-7 lead over the Steamers at halftime.

Lena-Winslow pulled to a 52-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton faced off on November 24, 2021 at Lena-Winslow High School. For more, click here.

Recently on October 29, Fulton squared off with Aurora Christian in a football game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News