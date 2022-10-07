Off and running: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's quick trick is no treat for Iowa City 51-21

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 51-21 win over Iowa City for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Iowa City 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Little Hawks' expense.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley struck to a 38-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.